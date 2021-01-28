Blizzard conditions bury Sierra Nevada in snow

(KRON/AP) – An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

The storm was aimed like a massive firehose at the central coast, where two-day rainfall before dawn exceeded 12 inches (30.48 centimeters) in San Luis Obispo County, the National Weather Service said.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 6.3 feet (1.93 meters) of new snow on its summit.

In addition, Tahoe ski resorts are reporting several feet of snow:

Northstar – 68 inches

Squaw Valley – 68 inches

Sierra At Tahoe – 65 inches

Homewood – 54 inches

Tahoe Donner – 45 inches

Donner Base – 22 inches

Impressive snow amounts have been seen across the Sierra. Heavy snow continues today with difficult to near impossible travel conditions expected to continue. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xEmwZOUuZq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 28, 2021

Wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. The storm was expected to begin moving after its overnight stall and drop down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near huge wildfire burn scars.

State and local teams with specialized rescue skills were positioned in five counties because of flooding threats.

Heavy snow is falling across the #Sierra this morning. Snow covered roads and extremely dangerous travel conditions are ongoing. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RgoxHVY773 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 28, 2021

The storm topped trees and knocked down power lines through a wide swath of the north. Pacific Gas & Electric said about 575,000 customers lost power Tuesday and Wednesday.

One gust hit 125 mph (201 kph) at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Friday morning on both sides of the California-Nevada border along a 170-mile (274-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel,” a weather service warning said. “Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented.”

Schools closed in several Nevada counties.