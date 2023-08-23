(KTLA) — Multiple people were shot Wednesday evening after shots rang out at a historic and popular Orange County biker bar.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, according to authorities.

Dozens of first responders were called to the popular biker bar, which is located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Rd.

The total number of injuries is unclear and police have not said if anyone was killed in the shooting, although footage shows what appeared to be at least three bodies covered in tarps.

Cook’s Corner is a famous motorcycle pitstop located about six miles northeast of Lake Forest. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted a number of high-profile visitors, including film star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

CA State Senator Dave Min released a statement after the shooting.



I’m heartbroken by the news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook’s Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County. My team and I are monitoring the incident and will do everything we can to support law enforcement. Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings. An office park in Orange, a church in Laguna Woods, a bar in Trabuco Canyon. There is no place in America that is safe from the scourge of gun violence. There is no community not affected. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the victims. We cannot rest until we end gun violence in this country State Senator Dave Min

Check back for details on this developing story.