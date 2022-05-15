One person died and four others were hospitalized with critical injuries following a shooting at a Laguna Woods church Sunday afternoon.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road, around 1:30 p.m. for a report of several people who were shot.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

Around 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced four people were critically wounded and another person suffered minor injuries. One person was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was also recovered at the scene, Sheriff’s officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department plans to hold a press conference to discuss the shooting Sunday at 5 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.