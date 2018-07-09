Mural of LeBron James in LA vandalized

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Well this is unfortunate.

A mural of Lebron James that first popped up in Venice just days after the announcement of his four-year, $154 million deal has already been tainted.

Well that didn't last long smh pic.twitter.com/Jjq0rrEM43 — LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) July 8, 2018

The original mural of James show him in a Lakers jersey with "the King of L.A." written above him.

Vandals tagged "LeFraud," "We don't want you," and "No King" around the original design.

ESPN later reported it was touched up and the artist of the mural removed the word "of" from the original.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES