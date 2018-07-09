Mural of LeBron James in LA vandalized
LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Well this is unfortunate.
A mural of Lebron James that first popped up in Venice just days after the announcement of his four-year, $154 million deal has already been tainted.
The original mural of James show him in a Lakers jersey with "the King of L.A." written above him.
Vandals tagged "LeFraud," "We don't want you," and "No King" around the original design.
ESPN later reported it was touched up and the artist of the mural removed the word "of" from the original.
Bay Area News
