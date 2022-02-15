NASA releases first cosmic images from super telescope

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NASA just released its first images from a super space telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s debut images offered only a glimpse of what the telescope can do because scientists have not lined up its segmented mirrors, NASA explained.

The telescope captured a mosaic of photos showing a star named “HD 84406.”

“For scientists and optical engineers, this is a pinnacle moment, when light from a star is successfully making its way through the system down onto a detector,” said Michael McElwain, Webb observatory project scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built.

Moving forward, the Webb telescope’s images will become clearer and more intricate as its other three instruments begin capturing data.

The first scientific images are expected to be delivered to the world this summer.

“Though this is a big moment, confirming that Webb is a functional telescope, there is much ahead to be done in the coming months to prepare the observatory for full scientific operations,” NASA explained.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is nearing completion of the first phase of the months-long process of aligning the observatory’s primary mirror using the Near Infrared Camera instrument,” NASA wrote.

This image mosaic was created by pointing the telescope at a bright, isolated star in the constellation Ursa Major known as HD 84406. This star was chosen specifically because it is easily identifiable and not crowded by other stars of similar brightness. (NASA)

“What looks like a simple image of blurry starlight now becomes the foundation to align and focus the telescope in order for Webb to deliver unprecedented views of the universe this summer,” NASA wrote.

With the new images, NASA’s team was able to confirm that NIRCam is ready to collect light from celestial objects using 18 mirror segments.

“The result is an image mosaic of 18 randomly organized dots of starlight, the product of Webb’s unaligned mirror segments all reflecting light from the same star back at Webb’s secondary mirror and into NIRCam’s detectors,” NASA wrote.

Over the next month, the team will gradually adjust the mirror segments until the 18 images become a single star.

Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb telescope will not orbit around the Earth. It will actually orbit the Sun.

The Webb telescope is positioned 1 million miles away from Earth.

“What is special about this orbit is that it lets the telescope stay in line with the Earth as it moves around the Sun. This allows the satellite’s large sunshield to protect the telescope from the light and heat of the Sun and Earth (and Moon),” NASA wrote.

This “selfie” was created using a specialized pupil imaging lens inside of the NIRCam instrument that was designed to take images of the primary mirror segments instead of images of space. (NASA)

You can follow NASA’s progress setting up the world’s most powerful space telescope here.