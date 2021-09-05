Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy Sunday released the names of the five sailors killed when a helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego this week.

One of the five killed was 29-year-old Lt. Bradley A. Foster of Oakhurst who was a pilot on board the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter when it crashed.

The additional four fallen service members were identified as:

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

File Photo of Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California. Foster was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. (Photo and caption courtesy U.S. Navy)

File Photo of Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia. Fridley was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. (Photo and caption courtesy U.S. Navy)

File Photo of Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia, with wife Megan, and son Caulder. James P. Buriak was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. (Photo and caption courtesy U.S. Navy)

File Photo of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland. Burns was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. (Photo and caption courtesy U.S. Navy)

File Photo of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. Tucker was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. (Photo and caption courtesy U.S. Navy)

Military officials announced Saturday that the search for the sailors was now being considered a recovery effort after several days of searching for signs the sailors had survived when the chopper crashed into the ocean Tuesday.

One sailor aboard the MH-60S Seahawk was pulled from the ocean after the aircraft went down roughly 60 nautical miles offshore. The crash occurred from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the Navy said, but officials have not explained the specific circumstances of the accident.

The rescued sailor and two others who had been aboard the San Diego-based carrier when they were injured were taken ashore for medical care. Another three crew members on the ship suffered minor injuries and remained on the vessel.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash of the aircraft in the first place. Navy officials have said only that it “was operating on deck before crashing into the sea,” and did not confirm whether the helicopter was attempting a takeoff or landing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.