Navy Veteran goes back to see destroyed home from Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The state's deadliest wildfire in history is claiming more lives and destroying more homes all in less than one week.

One home that was destroyed belonged to Joel Burgess, who is a navy veteran.

He describes what it was like when he and his wife evacuated their home in Paradise last week.

Burgess says the escape video's that others recorded were exactly what they experienced.

When we spoke with Joel, he had assumed that his home was gone from what he had heard from a friend, but he wasn't sure.

With that, we drove through the area in route to his home and in hopes that something would still be there.

Our hopes were quickly dashed when the road to get to his house was blocked by a tree.

Upon arriving at his home there was little to nothing left outside of the bird feeders and a statue.

Burgess's three Harley Davidson motorcycles were destroyed.

He says while the news is grim and some may soon be leaving the area he and his wife will stay.

