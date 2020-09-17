Nevada utility invokes wildfire plan to cut power near Tahoe

California

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) – The main electric utility in Nevada is invoking its wildfire prevention plan and says it will probably shut off power to a Lake Tahoe community on Friday ahead of strong winds and dry fire danger conditions.

NV Energy announced Wednesday it is monitoring extreme fire weather in the area, and it expects to shut off power from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to nearly 8,800 customers in Incline Village. The company says it notified affected customers by telephone, text or email.

The move comes as wildfires race across tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News