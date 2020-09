Nevada utility invokes wildfire plan to cut power near Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) – The main electric utility in Nevada is invoking its wildfire prevention plan and says it will probably shut off power to a Lake Tahoe community on Friday ahead of strong winds and dry fire danger conditions.

NV Energy announced Wednesday it is monitoring extreme fire weather in the area, and it expects to shut off power from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to nearly 8,800 customers in Incline Village. The company says it notified affected customers by telephone, text or email.

The move comes as wildfires race across tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

