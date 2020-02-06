New California bill would allow you to take more than 1 driver’s license photo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’ve ever applied or renewed your driver’s license, you’re familiar with the fact that you get one chance to look into the camera and smile, hoping the photo comes out to your liking since you’ll be stuck with it for about 10 years or so.

Assembly Bill 2045 – proposed by Assemblyman Phillip Chen (R-Diamond Bar) – would allow people to get a do-over and re-take driver’s license photos.

According to the bill, it would allow applicants to request up to 3 photographs, with a suggested donation.

“The bill would require the department to establish a voluntary donation, not to exceed $5, for each additional photograph requested,” the legislation states.

The donation money would go into the DMV account in the State Transportation Fund, “supporting driver education and training programs.”

If passed, AB-2045 would go into effect on or before Jan. 1, 2022.

Latest Stories: