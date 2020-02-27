New California bill would pay meth users for staying sober

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new California bill would offer financial rewards to meth users who stay sober.

SB-888 was introduced this week by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) in response to the increase in meth usage and overdose deaths across the state.

The bill would expand treatment options that qualify for Medi-Cal to include programs that use vouchers or cash to motivate meth users to stay sober.

Those who enroll in their positive reinforcement opportunity project get counseling and cash credits in the form of gift cards every time their urine tests come back negative for stimulants.

In a statement, Senator Wiener said the bill “intends to make these programs accessible on a wider scale by authorizing them to be reimbursable by Medi-Cal.”

Since 2008, meth overdoses have shot up 500%, according to officials.



