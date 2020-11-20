New California coronavirus cases jump by 13,005

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The number of new coronavirus cases in California jumped to 13,005 on Friday, according to the latest data by the state’s health department.

Cases are trending higher every day. A day prior, there were 11,478 new cases, and 9,811 new daily cases before that.

The last time California reached similar new case spikes was in mid-July. Even then, it didn’t get as high as Friday’s total. On July 24, the state reported a high of 10,066 new cases that day and it began trending down since then, aside from another spike in mid-August.

Since October 18, new daily cases in California have only been increasing. Total COVID-19 deaths also increased by 0.5% on Friday from the prior day — specifically, 91 patients died in one day.

As a result, the state began taking swift action in attempt to contain the growing virus infections.

First, California, as well as Washington and Oregon, issued a Travel Advisory. It wasn’t enforcing anything, but strongly encouraged that people arriving in California self-quarantine for 14 days once in the state. This includes returning residents, or visitors from other states and countries.

Then on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced they would be moving a majority of the counties back to either the most restrictive purple tier, or the second-most restrictive red tier.

As of November 20, about 94% of the state’s population is in the most restrictive tier in California’s ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’ plan. In the Bay Area, just San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are in the red tier, while the rest are in purple.

And Thursday, Californians learned that the purple tier counties would be put under a curfew, which goes in effect this Saturday, Nov. 21, and lasts until Dec. 21 at this time.

This curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and excludes “essential” activities, such as picking up takeout, work-related duties, and necessary home care like walking a pet or assisting a loved one in need.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told KRON4 that at least in the city, their enforcement of the curfew will focus on people who are profiting from breaking safety guidelines, like events facilities hosting large parties.

The state also took action on Thursday and approved a safer workplace for Californians.

Businesses are required to educate employees on ways to prevent infection, provide free equipment like face masks and hand sanitizer, and offer free COVID-19 testing to all employees if three or more employees are infected with the coronavirus within a 14-day period, The Associated Press reports.