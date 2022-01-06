New California law eliminates ‘surprise’ insurance fees for COVID-19 testing

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A new California law that went into effect on January 1, requires health insurance companies to offer free COVID-19 testing to their customers.

SB 510, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 8, requires health plans and health insurers to reimburse both in-network and out-of-network providers for COVID-19 testing and related services without any cost-sharing, prior authorization or other utilization management requirements.

The bill, put forth by Sacramento Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, would also require insurers to fully cover COVID-19 screening tests.

The no-cost testing option continues through the duration of the federal public health emergency and is retroactive to when the Governor declared the COVID-19 State of Emergency on March 4, 2020.  

SB 510 also requires that vaccines and testing be made cost-free during future pandemics. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

