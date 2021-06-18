New California workplace mask rules in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The masks can come off – kind of.

There’s no more capacity limits, no more issues around social distancing, and no more modifications.

People who are working and are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear them.

You can do it regardless whether your coworkers are unvaccinated.

This new rule means not every employee will be required to wear a mask at the office if they are fully vaccinated.

Workers who have not received their vaccine will need to continue wearing a mask indoors.

But face coverings are still required for everyone – regardless of vaccination in the following places: riding public transit, when you’re at a K-12 school, health care settings, homeless shelters, and cooling centers.

Workplace physical distancing is long gone.

But there are exceptions, including when there is an outbreak.

All employees must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors when 6-feet physical distancing can not be maintained if there is a cluster of positive COVID cases.

Until two weeks ago, workers had been required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Now those rules have changed.

Another thing to note – all employees will not be require to wear a mask when working outdoors.

That goes for everyone who is vaccinated or not.