New data: California still experiencing extreme drought conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Released every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions have stayed about the same over the past week, but much of the state remains in extreme or exceptional conditions.

Experts say the state’s more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year.

The state Department of Water Resources predicts the water level at one key reservoir, Lake Oroville, could reach historic lows by late August.

The drought is making it harder for farmers to grow crops and for endangered fish species to survive, and it’s tough for tourism as low water levels make the lakes less enticing for boaters.