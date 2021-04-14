Booing discouraged as California moves to reopen indoor events and performances

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As California slowly reopens following COVID-19-related shutdowns, new guidelines were released ahead of the first day of state-permitted indoor seated live events and performances.

The guidelines specifically discourage audience members from booing, amid concerns that it will increase the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19. Those in attendance will also be discouraged from yelling, singing, chanting, and using noisemakers that need air (such as vuvuzelas).

Other state requirements are also in place, such as assigned seating to allow a six-foot gap between households, advanced ticket reservations, and in-state spectators only.

NEW: California health officials release guidance for indoor live events, which are allowed starting tomorrow.



It discourages yelling, singing, chanting, booing and noisemakers. Encourages venues to limit customer groups to 3 households. https://t.co/Xbvbgw7RJW — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 15, 2021

As of Thursday, California will allow indoor concerts and theater performances – with capacity limited depending on whichever tier the county is in.

The full guidance can be viewed here.