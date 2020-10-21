New guidelines for reopening theme parks, sporting events in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California health leaders gave the green light for some counties to reopen some theme parks and live sporting events with fans.

State health leaders have spent the last several months developing these new guidelines for parts of the economy that typically have massive crowds.

The state’s top health official says the state will still continue to go at its slow and stringent pace.

California’s top health official Tuesday released new reopening guidelines for theme parks, allowing smaller parks to reopen at 25% capacity in counties that reach the state’s orange-moderate tier.

Larger parks, like Disneyland, will remain shuttered indefinitely.

Those can’t reopen until their counties reach the state’s least restrictive tier — yellow and minimal.

“We don’t have the crystal ball. We know there’s a path forward, we don’t know when, but we do know-how,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Professional sports fans can finally watch their team play in person in some parts of California.

Ghaly announced Tuesday, counties in the state’s orange-moderate tier can put fans in outdoor stadium seats at 20% capacity.

Masks will be required, seats must be reserved, with no walkup ticket sales allowed.

Ticket holders must be from within a 120 mile radius, and tailgating is prohibited.

“Prohibiting tailgating is ensuring parking is at the stadiums and not in surrounding parts of the community. These are all requirements,” Ghaly said.

State health leaders say there are no plans to release reopening guidance on college sports but they will use the guidance of the professional sports to analyze how it could be applied to college sporting events in the future.

When it comes to watching youth sporting events and when those will resume, Dr. Ghaly says to stay tuned, it’s something the state is working on now.

