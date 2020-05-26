New guidelines released for places of worship, retail and protests in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State leaders moved to change part of the state-wide stay at home order on Monday.

Even though it’s Memorial Day, Monday is a working holiday for some state leaders in response to the pandemic and its economic effects.

The Department of Health released new guidance on shopping, worshipping, and protesting.

California continued to lift parts of its stay at home order, allowing churches and other houses of worship to reopen so long as attendance is limited to 25% capacity, capping at 100 attendees.

The state says congregations must also implement employee training, sanitation and physical distancing standards.

Health officials suggest requiring face coverings for singing and group recitation or eliminating them all together.

The state is strongly recommending churches continue with virtual services, but leaders of 3,000 places of worship say they’re ready to resume in person this week.

“I heard one pastor put it like this, doing a church online is like watching a campfire on television, it just isn’t the same, you don’t feel the warmth,” Robert Tyler, attorney for 1,200 California pastors, said.

Another green light given — in store shopping is now allowed state-wide with physical distancing, capacity and cleaning standards.

The state says retail does not include hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops.

The state responded to recent protests led by workers in those industries.

Health officials reiterating protests are allowed but urge demonstrations to be at 25% of an area’s capacity or 100 protesters maximum.

State officials say starting this week, the state will reconsider the limits on gatherings at least once every three weeks.

