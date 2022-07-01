SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hate crimes are on the rise in California. New data out by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office found that hate crimes rose more than 30% from 2020 to 2021.

San Francisco is experiencing the worst of it. That’s why lawmakers gathered in Chinatown on Friday to announce legislation they hope puts a stop to the rise in crime.

The biggest rise in hate crimes year to year, targeted the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. According to the Attorney General Bonta’s office, it’s the worst things have been since the state started recording hate crime data 27 years ago.

The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to violence towards the AAPI community. Hate crimes against them rose 177% in 2021.

Assemblymember Matt Haney said Friday, “We’re saddened, we’re angry.” It’s why Assemblymember Matt Haney joined community leaders Friday in San Francisco, to call for legislative action to address the crisis, including a bill to help stop hate crimes on public transit.

Haney said, “Would ensure that transit agency staff are trained on how to legally respond to incidents of harassment, including hate crimes that take place on our streets, buses and mass transit.”

The data from the attorney general’s office is troubling across the board. Anti-Hispanic or Latino hate crimes went up 29%. Black Californians were targeted the most last year, with 513 hate crimes reported against them.

Honey Mahogany, Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party said, “we need to work together to fight this, we need to change the tides and from now on we can only move forward.”

Assemblymember Phil Ting spoke about the importance of protecting minorities when they enter a business. He’s working on a bill that would require large companies and retailers to train their employees on hate crimes.

“How to identify a hate crime, how to address the hate crime, how to ensure that they know how to react if there is a hate incident,” Ting said.

Though hate crimes are up, police are responding to the crisis. The number of hate crime cases filed for prosecution in California are up 30%.