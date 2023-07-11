(KRON) — A new ride-share company was created for the LGBTQ+ community, and the app began offering services across California in June.

LGBTQ+ride aims to create a seamless and safe ride-share experience for riders in the LGBTQ+ community. The company set itself apart from other apps by providing a safety button not just for riders but also for drivers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have included a safety button for the riders as well as the drivers that will connect you to authorities in an instant. We vet our drivers as well as our riders to believe in a non-discriminatory way of treating people,” a company spokesperson said.

LGBTQ+ride is also pet friendly. Cats, dogs or other furry family members are welcome aboard.

The company is looking to hire drivers and expand across the U.S. in the coming year. LGBTQ+ride also hopes to expand into the food and grocery delivery service in the future.

For now, its services are offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, West Hollywood, San Diego, Orange County and Sacramento. The ride-share app is also planning ways to contribute funding to local LGBTQ+ communities.

“Our Goal is to provide donations to the LGBTQ+ organizations in the communities where we drive,” a spokesperson said.