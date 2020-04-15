‘New normal’ for restaurants could be a completely different experience following shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Newsom introduced the next phase of shelter in place and social distancing and what it could all look like.

One of the main topics was restaurants.

The new normal – that phrase has become all too common as of late and as we look for answers as to what is next, Governor Newsom gave us some answers.

Once we are able to dine out, it’ll probably be a completely new experience.

“We talk about what the new normal will look like, as I said normal, it will not be. At least we have a vaccine. As someone like myself who looks forward to going out and having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves maybe a face mask. Dinner where the menu would be disposable. A table where half of the tables in the restaurants no longer appear, where your temperature is checked before you walk into the establishment. These are likely scenarios as we enter the next phase,” Newsom said.

As for when the state will enter that next phase, Newsom didn’t have an exact answer but did say it will vary by region.

“Localism is determinative. We have a state vision but it will be realized at the local level, local government, local counties, local health departments, will have profound and influence on our capacity to deliver to this next iteration in terms of our planning,” Newsom said.

The governor reiterated progress should not lead to complacency.

“I just think it is important to let folks know that we are not in a permanent state as long as we don’t make the decision to ultimately pull back too soon,” Newsom said.

