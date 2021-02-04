New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials last year has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf, likely a female with whom he is likely to start a new pack, California officials said. Kent Laudon, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s wolf specialist, said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, OR-85 was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County. (Scott Sumner/Courtesy of California Department Fish and Wildlife via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California wildlife official says a male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials last year has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf, likely a female with whom he will probably start a new pack.

Kent Laudon, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s wolf specialist, said Tuesday OR-85 was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County.

He says biologists will collect samples of the uncollared wolf’s fur, feces and urine to determine its original pack. OR-85, a black-furred wolf, is from Oregon’s Mt. Emily Pack and was collared there last February.

He entered California on Nov. 3.