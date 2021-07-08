New, rare gray wolf pack identified in Northern California

FILE – In this July 16, 2004, file photo, a gray wolf is seen at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wyoming is looking ahead to its first wolf-hunting season in four years now that a court has lifted endangered species protection for wolves in the state. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — State wildlife officials say a new pack of gray wolves has been identified in Northern California, becoming the third pack to establish itself in the state in the last century.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the discovery comes after the tracks of two wolves were detected earlier this year in the same area.

Conservationists say the arrival of more wolves is wonderful. Ranchers who worry about attacks on their cattle are less enthusiastic, saying it’s one of their worst nightmares.