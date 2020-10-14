New state guidelines released for trick-or-treating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Halloween could look a lot different this year in California.

State health leaders released new guidelines Tuesday for trick-or-treating and other holiday gatherings.

California health leaders are strongly discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating and in-person parties for the upcoming holidays.

The state’s health officers released new guidance for Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos Tuesday.

“I think some people wonder: Does that mean this is banned? Does that mean for trick-or-treaters there will be some enforcement? Absolutely not,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

In the guidance, health officials noted door to door trick-or-treating and the mixing it creates will make contact tracing very challenging.

For private gatherings, the state released new guidance, suggesting they include no more than three households, and should be outdoors.

Some California counties had already released health guidelines for Halloween. Dr. Mark Ghaly noted some of them will have to change.

“Counties can be more restrictive, but not less, so this will have some implications on some and again these are our recommendations, our strong recommendations,” Ghaly said.

The state’s latest set of recommendations comes as California continues to see stability in its case, positivity, and hospitalization rates for COVID-19.

Health leaders acknowledged California is not yet seeing the increases some other states are ahead of Halloween.

