SACRAMENTO (KRON) — In response to a rise in hate crimes Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of CA vs Hate.

CA vs Hate is a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts.

CA vs Hate is in direct response to the rise in reported hate crimes in California, which in recent years, reached their highest levels since 2001 – jumping almost 33% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Governor’s Office.

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) started the conversation to create a state hotline to report hate crimes in 2021. CA vs Hate was launched at the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May.

Newsom said, “Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated. We stand firm for a ‘California for All,’ and it is important that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and provide resources for those individuals victimized by hate crimes. Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs.”

“In California, our diversity is what makes the nation’s most populous state a beautiful and vibrant community,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “It’s horrifying that hate crimes are on the rise, and so let it be made clear: we stand with our diverse communities, and we are committed to ensuring they feel safe and heard.”

Reports can be made anonymously by calling 833-866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online at any time.

For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, call 911.

“Hate-fueled violence remains a persistent and growing threat,” said California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish. “With the launch of CA vs Hate, we’re taking action to help put a stop to hate and to provide support for victims, survivors, and their families. California is for everyone.”

The program will help individuals and communities targeted for hate including Asian Americans, Latinos, Black Americans, LGBTQ+ individuals, religious minorities, and other communities that make up California’s diversity. Hotline services are confidential and provided for free, regardless of immigration status. Hate acts can be reported in 15 different languages through the online portal, and in over 200 languages when calling the hotline.

What Is A Hate Act?

According to state officials, a hate incident is a hostile expression or action that may be motivated by bias against another person’s actual or perceived identity. Perpetrators may be motivated by different discriminatory biases, including, but not limited to; bias based on race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender, including gender identity.

Some examples of hate incidents can include: derogatory name calling, bullying, hate mail, and refusing service.

Under California law, a hate crime is a criminal act committed, in whole or in part, because of one or more of the following actual or perceived characteristics of the victim: disability, gender, gender identity, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation; or because of the person’s association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics.