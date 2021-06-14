New tool helps families register for monthly Child Tax Credit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The IRS unveiled a new online tool designated to help low-income families register for a monthly Child Tax Credit.

The payments are scheduled to begin July 15th.

It’s an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool. It was designed to help people register for stimulus checks and claim recovery rebate credit, according to IRS.

This is for people who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and for those who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments.

“We have been working hard to begin delivering the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit to millions of families with children in July,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“This new tool will help more people easily gain access to this important credit as well as help people who don’t normally file a tax return obtain an Economic Impact Payment. We encourage people to review the details about this important new effort.”