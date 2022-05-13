SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Amid a spate of freeway shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced funding for a pilot program to strategically install some 200 closed-circuit television cameras on the state’s freeways, including at locations in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to a press release.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout California and to holding individuals accountable for brazen acts of violence perpetrated on our freeways,” Newsom stated. “Advanced CCTV cameras will serve to improve traffic safety and act as a tool to assist CHP with incredibly complex and in-depth investigations. We’re doubling down on our public safety investments and partnerships with law enforcement officials up and down the state to ensure Californians feel safe in their communities.”

In the East Bay, the cameras will be installed “along the mainline of Interstate 880, Interstate 580, State Route 4, State Route 24, and State Route 185.

Cameras will also be placed in Los Angeles and Orange counties. A total of 50 locations will be served by the cameras, the press release states.

The cameras will provide Caltrans with “important information relevant to a range of safety, mobility and highway efficiency issues.”

The pilot program will be funded through Caltrans with a one-time expense of $10 million. Additional funding will include $1 million for ongoing costs and $2 million for 10 permanent support positions.