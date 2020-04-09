Newsom announces hotel vouchers, stipends for California healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday all healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can receive vouchers for hotel rooms and stipends.

Workers will be able to get vouchers on a new website set up by the state.

Newsom said the hotel voucher program will be funded with help from FEMA and the $25 million the state received from Mark Zuckerberg.

Newsom also said United Airlines is offering free flights to the state for those who need to travel for California’s Health Corps.

The state now has more than 86,000 sign ups for California Health Corps.

Newsom said 350 people who signed up will get letters confirming their start.

There are now 18,309 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California. 492 people have passed away.

United Airlines offering free flights to the state for those who need to travel for this. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 9, 2020

We need to do better for our healthcare heroes. Too many are nervous about infecting a loved one. Or working long hours & driving home with little sleep.



Starting tomorrow, CA will provide healthcare workers with hotel rooms at no-or low-cost & free flights for our Health Corps. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 9, 2020

