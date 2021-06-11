Newsom announces new vaccine freebies, incentives

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a massive jackpot as the nation’s most populous state looks to encourage millions of people who are still unvaccinated to get their shots at a news conference at the Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous U.S. state fully reopens next month. Newsom announced the prizes, which also include the nation’s highest single vaccine prize: $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Free tacos? Free swag? The choice is yours, but only if you’re vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced new vaccine incentives as the state partners with several restaurants and teams including Taco Bell and the Golden State Warriors to further increase vaccination rates.

“Californians are ready to come roaring back, they’ve proven that by getting vaccinated and helping our state keep COVID-19 transmission rates at record-breaking lows,” said Governor Newsom. “Today’s drawing and the new partnerships with California-based businesses are another exciting opportunity to express our gratitude and build excitement as we head into our state’s full reopening next week.”

Here are the new incentives:

Taco Bell

On June 15, Taco Bell will shell out free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at a participating California Taco Bell location, limit one per customer while supplies last.

Chipotle

Chipotle will also thank Californians with a free topping, or equivalent side serving, of Queso Blanco with the purchase of any full-priced entrée item in participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in California on June 15.

Los Angeles Clippers

Rounding out the deals, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving vaccinated fans a 15 percent discount in their online store.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors will provide a 20 percent discount at the Warriors Shop in the Chase Center and the Team LA Store at STAPLES Center will offer a 15 percent discount.

All three of these giveaways will run from June 15 through June 20.

California has seen a 13 percent increase in vaccinations administered compared to the previous week, making the state one of the only in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, according to Newsom.

Since Vax for the Win launched, roughly 2 million vaccine doses have been reported, including over 700,000 Californians newly starting their vaccination process, and the state has seen the largest number of first doses administered in communities hit hardest by the pandemic.