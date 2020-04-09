Newsom announces states plan to bring millions of masks to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Newsom gave more details on Wednesday on the state’s plan to bring in hundreds of millions of masks into California on a monthly basis.

California is set to spend about $1.4 billion to open up a massive flow of personal protective equipment into the state.

The governor confirmed 200 million masks, most of which are N95s, will come from several sources and vendors but will be shipped from China.

“Do so in a way to secure the anxiety many of us have, not just healthcare workers in our hospital systems, but also our grocery workers, our DMV workers, our front lines workers,” Newsom said.

The money paying for this comes from California’s Disaster Assistance account.

Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci says counties with the highest concentrations of the coronavirus will get the equipment immediately.

“That doesn’t mean the rest of our counties in the state are not going to get PPE. That means through the process of the national program, hospitals that normally procure that way will be able to get PPE,” Ghilarducci said.

When asked about reports of FEMA seizing equipment from other states, state leaders say the federal government was part of California’s new supply chain effort.

“We’ve had an outstanding relationship with FEMA, we haven’t had those issues. That said, we’re always cautious about what we’re reading and what we’re seeing,” Newsom said.

The state is also set to start using new FDA approved technology that will sterilize and clean 80,000 used N95 masks a day to make them reusable.

Ghilarducci says the machines are expected to be in California next week.

