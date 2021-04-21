Newsom announcing action to survive California drought

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to take statewide action as California faces drought conditions after a lackluster rain season.

In the Bay Area, meteorologist finally predict rain coming in the final weekend of April – but the damage is done.

Marin County, for example, is already under a severe drought and has announced some water-use restrictions on Wednesday.

The state wide actions, announced at noon on Wednesday, will “bolster our resilience to drought & support vulnerable communities, local economies and ecosystems,” the governor’s office said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News