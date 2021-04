SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached an all-time low.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday tweeted the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.5%, “the lowest in the nation” and “the lowest positivity rate” in the state “since the beginning of the pandemic.”

California’s #COVID19 positivity rate is 1.5%.



Not only is that the lowest in the nation — it’s the lowest positivity rate in CA since the beginning of the pandemic. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 12, 2021

At last check, California had administered 23 million vaccine doses to date.

Eligibility expands statewide to everyone 16+ on April 15, although some Bay Area counties have already begun accepting appointments.