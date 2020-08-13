Newsom: California ‘turning a corner’ on coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state is reporting a lower number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases and a downward trend in hospitalization rates.

This comes as the state begins to clear backlogged cases from a data failure.

Newsom says the state’s hospitalization rates are down 21%, and ICU admissions down 15% over the past 14 days.

The number of newly confirmed cases was 5,433. This number shows a significant decrease from the record 12,807 new daily cases reported across the state during the spike last month.

It’s important to note that right now state officials are still working to process nearly 300,000 coronavirus test results because of the data error.

California health officials continue to ask people to take the virus seriously by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask when in public.

