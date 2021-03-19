This is when all Californians will be eligible for COVID vaccine, according to Newsom

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – In a press conference speaking out against the recent attacks across the country targeting Asian-Americans, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that California vaccine eligibility tiers could be eliminated in five and a half weeks.

Newsom went on to stress that the only constraint in getting vaccines into people’s arms was manufacturing supply, which he expects to continually grow exponentially in the next month.

For example, 1.2 million doses have been administered in the past 72 hours which came out of a supply of 1.7 million doses that were supposed to last a week. 1.8 million more doses are expected to arrive next week.

Despite Newsom’s confident outlook, the Bay Area has been plagued with shortages, with people experiencing cancelled appointments and mass-vaccination sites being forced to temporality shut down while supply catches up to capacity and demand.