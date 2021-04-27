Newsom: California will move to align state rules with new CDC outdoor mask guidance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said California will move to align state rules with the new CDC outdoor mask guidance announced by President Biden.

Under the updated guidance, fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in large crowds.

“California has made incredible progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the lowest positivity rate in the country. And we have administered more than 28 million vaccine doses, including almost 6 million to those who live in our hardest-hit communities. After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations, and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates. While more than half of Californians 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We need to remain vigilant and continue public health prevention measures – like wearing masks when appropriate and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.