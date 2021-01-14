Newsom calls in National Guard to secure State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Amid heightened security concerns following the deadly Capitol riots last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the National Guard to help secure the State Capitol.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala reports Newsom is expected to make the announcement Thursday afternoon, with the Guard arriving as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, a 6-foot fence has since been erected at the State Capitol.

In a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said, “I can assure you we have heightened, a heightened level of security as it relates to some concerns.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

