Newsom declares state of emergency in El Dorado County due to Caldor Fire

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire, according to a statement from his office.

At this time the Caldor Fire has burned 6,500 acres, threatening homes and power lines and forcing the evacuations of thousands of residents.

Earlier today, Newsom announced the state has secured to Fire Management Assistance GFrants (FMAGs) from FEMA to support the state’s response to the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County and the Dixie Fire in Lassen County.

This follows recent FMAGs for the Dixie Fire response in Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the Riber Fire and Lava Fire.