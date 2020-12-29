Newsom expected to extend stay-at-home orders

LOS ANGELES (KRON/AP) — California is expected Tuesday to extend strict stay-at-home orders in areas where intensive care units are running out of beds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the impact of surge upon surge from recent holiday travel.

Intensive care units in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining. Newsom said it was self-evident his stay-home order would be extended Tuesday in most of the state.

CA health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the state will make a definitive ruling on the orders for Southern California by Tuesday.

The Bay Area now has 9.5% capacity left in ICUs — the region has until Jan. 8, 2021 to improve hospitalization numbers to avoid an extended lockdown. But the current trends do not look promising, especially with New Year’s Eve on the horizon.

In the last 14 days, California has seen a 37% increase in coronavirus cases and officials are expecting another post-holiday surge after January 1.

Newsom said the state is heading into a new phase it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.