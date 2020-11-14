Newsom faces backlash over Napa County dinner party

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom has admitted attending was a lapse in judgment and he should not have gone to the dinner party.

As the state continues to re-tighten COVID-19 restrictions as the holidays draw closer–the governor’s credibility is definitely taking a hit.

Governor Newsom is catching some heat for attending a birthday party at the high-end French Laundry restaurant in Yountville.

At least a dozen people from different households were at the dinner last Friday.

This news comes as the governor and his administration are asking people to do the opposite.

“We have the guidance and the tips for a reason,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

The dinner was held outdoors and a spokesperson for the governor’s office says it did not violate state guidelines.

State health officials say gathering with other households can increase the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“Minimizing the opportunity for different people mixing and interacting not only keeps your gathering small, but it reduces the likelihood that you’ll be mixing with somebody who was themselves exposed to COVID,” Ghaly said.

Governor Newsom did release a statement Friday saying quote:

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

The bad optics for the governor did catch the attention of the California Republican Party who said it seems like newsom is speaking out of both sides of his mouth.

As of this report the French Laundry restaurant did not respond to our request for comment.