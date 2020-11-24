Newsom family quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are now in the second day of quarantine after three of the governor’s children were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Live from his home, Newsom gave his weekly COVID-19 update remotely.

The governor is working from home, in quarantine, after three of his kids were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency provides security to the governor’s family.

“It’s a very challenging and trying time and it certainly is something that has been brought home quite literally. I have deep empathy and respect for people that don’t have support of people in my position, the resources of people in my position and those that are struggling,” Newsom said.

The quarantine also comes after one of his children was also exposed to a classmate who tested positive for the virus.

Newsom, his wife and all four children tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

“I feel perfectly healthy. I tested negative yesterday, I have no expectation that I’ll test any differently in subsequent days,” Newsom said.

The governor is expected to be tested regularly moving forward but his officer hasn’t determined if that means every day, every few days, or every week.