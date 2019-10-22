Governor Newsom demands investigation as California gas prices soar

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – At one gas station in Lafayette, gas costs $4.89 per gallon for premium gas – that’s almost $5!

This is exactly why Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding an investigation into big oil companies.

Californians spend up to 30-cents more per gallon at the pump than most other states.

Earlier this year, Governor Newsom directed the Energy Commission to look into the mystery surcharge outside of the state’s taxes and fees at gas pumps.

In its report, the CEC concluded the charge could be traced to retail sales, with companies like 76, Shell and Chevron overcharging in California and possibly falsely advertising premium gasoline to unbranded companies.

Newsom wrote a letter on Monday requesting Attorney General Xavier Becerra to open an investigation.

In the letter to Becerra, the governor wrote “the mystery surcharge adds up, especially for cost-conscious working families. If oil companies are engaging in false advertising or price-fixing, then legal action should be taken to protect the public.”

According to AAA, these are the average gas prices in the Bay Area:

San Francisco: $4.26

Oakland: $4.17

San Jose: $4.14

The averages are a bit cheaper than here in Lafayette.

Oil companies have not responded to the Energy Commission’s request for information to support their product claims.

