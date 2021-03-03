Newsom hints at in-person sport attendance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted that the possibility of in-person attendance at baseball games could be coming sooner rather than later.

“There’s not only a possibility, we’ve had advanced conversations,” Newsom said. “We’ve been working with major league baseball and others across the spectrum, and local health officers. We have confidence that when you think forward to April, opening day, where we are likely to be if we all do our job, if we don’t let down our guard and spike the ball – wrong sport— but you get the point. Then I have all the confidence in the world fans will be back in a lot of those outdoor venues.”

Newsom added that details will be made public in the coming days.

This is another hopeful sign for sports fans as optimism for people in attendance continues to grow throughout Major League Baseball.

All 30 teams in Major League Baseball are allowing fans to return to spring training in a limited capacity amid declining COVID-19 case numbers.

The safety protocols in Scottsdale for a Rockies-Diamondbacks game were similar to other sports like basketball and hockey.

Fans are spread out in pods around the park and masks are worn.

The Cactus League hopes that allowing some fans back in the parks will help boost the local economy, which usually does big business during spring training season.