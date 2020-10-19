CA theme park reopening guidelines coming Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday hinted that the state will soon release updated guidelines for California theme parks to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his coronavirus briefing, Newsom said guidelines will be “broken up.”

“We are going to break up the theme parks,” the governor said. “Not just one or two brands, it is many different parts of the theme park industry.”

Newsom added that the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will reveal the new guidelines on Tuesday at noon.

The announcement comes after dozens of people rallied outside Disneyland Saturday to push for reopening the theme park, which has remained closed for 7 months.

Two weeks ago, Disney announced massive layoffs at both California and Florida theme parks.

The latest data has Orange County with 203 new confirmed cases, for a total of 57,071 cases over the course of the pandemic so far.

Disneyland was originally scheduled to reopen July 17.

Latest Posts