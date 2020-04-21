Live Now
Newsom launches website to match healthy Californians with volunteer opportunities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new website where people can sign up to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom said food banks across the state have lost 70 percent of their volunteers due to the pandemic.

The program is called “Californians For All” and will match healthy volunteers with opportunities near them.

The state is partnering with state agencies, local governments, and nonprofits throughout California who have unmet volunteer needs.

Residents who are healthy and have not experienced any symptoms of coronavirus are encouraged to sign up on the website.

The website allows volunteers to pick something they are interested in. The options include food banks, delivering meals to seniors, tutoring, and masking masks.

