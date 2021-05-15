Newsom: New mask mandate in the works

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom says new mask mandates are coming soon for fully-vaccinated Californians.

This comes after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks both indoors or outside.

Governor Newsom addressed the change following the presentation of his budget proposal on Friday.

He said state officials need to sort through quite a bit of data before setting new mask guidelines.

At this time, local health departments are still recommending people wear masks, but they say they will ultimately follow the state’s direction.

They also add businesses can still enforce their own mask rules.