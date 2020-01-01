Newsom offers rewards to solve Sacramento, Fresno cold cases

FILE – In this April 12, 2019, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a reporter’s question about a report he presented concerning the worsening wildfires in the state, during a news conference, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Newsom has rejected a $13.5 billion settlement that Pacific Gas & Electric struck just last week with thousands of people who lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires that drove the nation’s largest utility into bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering two $50,000 rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in two unsolved murders in Sacramento and Fresno.

Newsom’s office announced the rewards Monday in the 2015 shooting of Anthony Barajas, 20, who was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Sacramento and the killing of Sarah Roberts, 26, who was shot in 2011 outside a party in Fresno.

Barajas had gone to the store with his younger brother when he was shot in the chest by a passing car. He died at a hospital. Barajas had no criminal history and no motive for his shooting has been determined, Newsom’s office said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed the gunman’s vehicle, a 1997 to 2005 Buick Century sedan, but the evidence has not led to a suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.

In the Fresno case, police say Roberts was on her phone outside a New Year’s Eve party when she was shot.

The mother of two was found unconscious by her brother and taken to the hospital where she died. Investigators believe Roberts may have been caught in the exchange of rival gang gunfire, Newsom’s office said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.