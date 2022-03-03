SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a plan that would force some unhoused people with mental illnesses into treatment.

The proposal would create care courts in every county in California as a mental health-based branch of the judicial system. Counties will be required to provide treatment to people experiencing severe mental health problems, and people so ordered would have to accept care.

These problems could be the result of untreated disorders such as schizophrenia, drug addiction, or both.

A case manager would help the person make decisions about clinical services and medications.

Each county’s public defender’s office would defend someone brought before the care court, which would act in criminal situations, but also when someone’s family member expresses concern they are not self-sufficient. People would not have to be experiencing homelessness to be brought before the court.

But Newsom’s proposal will require the State Legislature’s sign-off, and some activists are highly-critical of forced treatment. But with over 150,000 Californians experiencing homelessness, Newsom says now is the time to act.

Under current law, short-term involuntary psychiatric holds are allowed when someone is found to be dangerous, but since Ronald Reagan’s first term as governor, California policy has shifted away from institutionalization.

Newsom said he hopes to have his proposal passed by June. His proposal comes ahead of the State of the State address, which he will give in Sacramento at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Scarlet Hughes, the executive director of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians, and Public Conservators, said the organization looks forward to working with Newsom.

"Governor Newsom has proposed sweeping changes to the continuum of care to serve a growing number of Californians with severe mental illness and cognitive deficits, people who are seriously and persistently mentally ill and homeless, and adults who have been victimized and exploited," Hughes said.