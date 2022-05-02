SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and two other California politicians proposed a constitutional amendment that would give women the right to choose to receive an abortion in California. The news comes after Politico obtained a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution,” he said. “We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves. Women will remain protected here.”

Newsom was joined by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) in making the amendment. Read their full statement below:

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight. California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state. We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”

Several California officials weighed in on the report that Roe v. Wade may be stricken down. Newsom, as well as Senators Scott Wiener and Alex Padilla, and many others stated their belief in the right to choose.

