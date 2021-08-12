Biden defends Newsom, urges Californians to vote ‘no’ in recall election

US President Joe Biden speaks as California Governor Gavin Newsom. on a screen, looks on during a meeting with state governors on wildfire prevention and preparedness in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on July 30, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday officially urging Californians to vote ‘no’ on Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall.

KRON4’s Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala reports Biden will be actively supporting Newsom leading up to the recall election, including possibly attending in-person events.

“Governor Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises. He is a key partner in fighting the pandemic and delivering economic relief to working families and helping us build our economy back better than ever. He’s taking on the climate crisis and standing up for the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. He knows how to get the job done because he’s been doing it. And to keep him on the job, registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward. Pres. Joe Biden on California Recall Election

Gov. Newsom thanked the president for his support.

Grateful for your support, Mr. President.



There’s simply too much at stake — vote NO on September 14th to reject this Republican led recall. https://t.co/urv32Q0jvn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 13, 2021

Gov. Newsom announced he will be kicking off his ‘Vote No’ campaign on Friday in the Bay Area.

He will then hit other parts of the state to urge Californians to vote no on the upcoming recall election.

Dozens of candidates will appear on the ballot in September’s California gubernatorial recall election, vying to replace Gov. Newsom if a majority of voters approve removing him from office.

Early voting for the Sept. 14 California Governor Recall Election opens on Monday, Aug. 16.