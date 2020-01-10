Newsom reveals proposal to lower prescription drug costs for Californians

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Just before rolling out his proposed state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed Thursday he’s hoping California becomes the first state to sell its own generic version of prescription drugs.

The governor’s goal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but at what price for the state, he has not yet said.

The plan would need legislative approval.

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (R-Hesperia) is the vice chairman of the budget committee.

“The Devil is in the details, so I’m looking forward to seeing the Governor’s proposal in detail and seeing if it’s a workable way of addressing this very important problem,” Obernolte said.

Democratic Budget Chaiman Phil Ting for the Assembly was not ready to comment on the Governor’s proposals Thursday.

The plan to lower prescription drug prices comes after the governor previewed a billion dollar budget effort to try to tackle homelessness.

The governor plans to establish a $750 million dollar fund that could, in part, help those at risk of homelessness pay rent.

The governor has also ordered agencies to identify state property and land that could be used to house the homeless on short term, emergency basis.

“Until we realize that solving homelessness means more than just getting people into shelters, but it means making sure they can afford homes, we’re not going to make meaningful progress on this problem,” Obernolte said.

Lawmakers say they are also watching for the governor to possibly expand the state’s healthcare program to senior-aged undocumented immigrants.

His budget address is set for Friday morning.