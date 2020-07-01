Newsom says more coronavirus restrictions to come in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Newsom confirmed Tuesday more coronavirus restrictions are coming to California.

California is set to tighten up some of its rules in some or possibly all counties across the state.

The governor hinting he’d be making an announcement with more details Wednesday.

“The spread in indoor facilities is much more probable than at outdoor settings. We’ll start looking at the health orders and health directives in the county in relation to indoor versus outdoor,” Newsom said.

After seeing a 6% increase in hospitalizations and 4% increase in ICU patients within the last 24 hours, Newsom said another four counties will likely be added to California’s lengthy watch list for community spread.

He didn’t say which counties Tuesday.

Now days ahead of Fourth of July, California could be targeting family gatherings, a known factor for community spread in the state.

“That is the top concern that our health officers had when we surveyed them over the weekend,” Newsom said.

Newsom also said Wednesday’s announcement will include details on how the state will step up enforcement of its reopening guidelines and mask-mandate.

“If you’re not going to stay home, if you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will,” Newsom said.

The governor who constantly refers to California’s reopening process as a dimmer and not a light switch, now preparing to turn that dimmer further down.

